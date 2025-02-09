Puppy Bowl 2025: Start Time, Where to Watch and More Details

The Puppy Bowl XXI will return Sunday. To kick off your Super Bowl Sunday on the right paw, you can tune into the puppy play hours before the big game even begins.

This year the Puppy Bowl will also include a pre-show, called the “Puppy Combine,” so the 2025 “players” can show off their stuff before they run across the field.

The 21st annual Puppy Bowl will feature 142 puppy players from across the nation, who are currently up for adoption.

Will Team Ruff or Team Fluff win the Lombarky trophy? Keep reading to find out more.

Where can I watch the Puppy Bowl?

You can watch the three-hour Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS and truTV and is also available to stream on Discovery+, Max and Fubo.

What time is the Puppy Bowl?

The 21st annual Puppy Bowl will kickoff at 2 p.m. ET, but the first ever Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff will begin at 1 p.m. ET, showing off the pets’ talents in the “Puppy Combine.”

What is the Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl occurs in conjunction with the Super Bowl every year and encourages viewers to adopt not shop for their next pet. By highlighting inspiring adoption stories and showcasing precious pups still awaiting a home, the broadcast raises money and awareness for animals nationwide. The puppies compete in their home football game in hopes of winning the “Lombarky” trophy and finding their fur-ever homes. Don’t worry the cats will get their time to shine, too, during the Kitty Halftime Show.

Who hosts the Puppy Bowl?

Sports commentators Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will provide play-by-play commentary during the puppy play.

How can you adopt a dog from the Puppy Bowl?

The 21st anniversary of the Puppy Bowl will feature 142 puppy players from 80 shelters and rescues across 40 states and two countries. Instructions for how to adopt a puppy from the bowl or any of the participating shelters will be available during the broadcast.

Meet all of the players here.