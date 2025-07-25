Who Plays the Silver Surfer in ‘The Fantastic Four’? Meet the Emmy Winner Behind the VFX

After nearly 20 years, the Silver Surfer is back on the big screen — though, probably not the one you expect.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” reboots Marvel’s First Family with an all-new, all-different cast: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The film also introduces a fifth member of the Fantastic Four family for the first time, with baby Franklin Richards finally joining the group. But the cast of heroes and villains doesn’t stop there.

Matt Shakman’s “Fantastic Four: First Steps” also features the return of the cosmic being Galactus and his enigmatic herald, the Silver Surfer. In the film, the Fantastic Four face off against the Silver Surfer and Galactus as the world devourer threatens the safety of their planet — and their family.

But which version of the Silver Surfer is in the movie, and who is playing them? Read on to find out.

Who plays the Silver Surfer in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

Julia Garner portrays Galactus’ herald, Silver Surfer, in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

Garner’s previous claim to fame was Netflix’s “Ozark,” which she co-starred in alongside Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. Garner won three Emmys for the role, each in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. She was additionally nominated in 2022 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance as Anna Delvey in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.”

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is one of three cinematic roles for Garner in 2025. At the start of the year, she starred opposite Christopher Abbott in Leigh Whannell’s “Wolf Man” reboot. In August, she will lead Zach Cregger’s “Weapons,” the director’s first feature since 2022’s “Barbarian.”

Is Julia Garner playing Norrin Radd?

No, Julia Garner does not portray Norrin Radd — the most common character under the Silver Surfer moniker — in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” Instead, she will portray Shalla-Bal, Norrin’s lover from the comics.

Norrin Radd (and the Silver Surfer as a concept) debuted in 1965’s “Fantastic Four #48” by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. This marked the first part of the three-issue “Galactus Trilogy,” which “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” loosely adapts.

In the story, Norrin Radd comes to Earth to herald the arrival of his master, the cosmic being Galactus. Galactus had previously imbued the Silver Surfer with the Power Cosmic, granting him the abilities necessary to scout for planets that the towering, god-like figure can devour. After meeting Ben Grimm’s longtime partner, Alicia Masters, the Silver Surfer rebels against Galactus, helping the Fantastic Four use the Ultimate Nullifier to keep the cosmic being from destroying the Earth.

In the comics, Norrin Radd came from the planet Zenn-La, living there in peace with his love, Shalla-Bal. When Galactus came to Zenn-La and threatened to devour it, Norrin struck a deal with the entity of decay: he would become Galactus’ herald, searching for planets fit to be devoured, if Galactus swore to leave Zenn-La alone. Galactus agreed, and the Silver Surfer was born, leaving Shalla-Bal behind to live on.

The alternate universe of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” appears to have flipped the script, making Shalla-Bal the one with the Power Cosmic instead. Though marketing didn’t reveal if Norrin Radd would factor into the film at all, the MCU’s take on the Silver Surfer brought Norrin’s partner to the forefront as Galactus’ herald in his place.

Has the Silver Surfer been in a movie before?

The Silver Surfer previously appeared in 2007’s “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (imagine that). Like “First Steps,” “Rise of the Silver Surfer” pulled from the “Galactus Trilogy” to tell a story about the cosmic being and his herald arriving to Earth with the intent to devour the planet.

The Silver Surfer in the film was Norrin Radd, as he traditionally is in the comics. Norrin was portrayed by two separate actors in the film — Guillermo del Toro regular Doug Jones performed the motion capture, while Laurence Fishburne provided the voice.

Shalla-Bal did not feature heavily in “Rise of the Silver Surfer,” though the character was alluded to in the film. When Sue Storm asks the Surfer why he helps Galactus, Norrin responds by recounting a deal similar to the one he made to become a herald in the comics.

“My service spares my world,” the Silver Surfer says. “And the one I love.”

When asked why the Silver Surfer helped Sue earlier in the film, the Surfer shares that The Invisible Woman reminds him of his love — likely, Shalla-Bal.

