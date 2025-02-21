SNL Cast Members Who Were on the Show the Longest

After 50 seasons on NBC, only 167 people have joined the coveted cast of “Saturday Night Live” with a select few sticking around for 10 or more seasons.

The sketch series has kickstarted several cast members’ careers to a new heights, some so big you may have forgotten they started on the show: Billy Crystal, Robert Downey Jr., Ben Stiller, Laurie Metcalf and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, to name a few.

But several cast members’ careers are defined by the impact of the sketch show. Kenan Thompson has spent 22 seasons on the show, almost half of the series’ tenure.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of the longest running SNL cast members.