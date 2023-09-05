Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ Season Premiere Due to COVID

Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19 again, a diagnosis that resulted in her missing the Season 27 premiere of “The View.”

“As you can see, Whoopi is not here. She has COVID,” Joy Behar said during the episode. “Yes, it’s back. It’s back! But she’s on the mend. She’s on the tail end, and she’ll probably be back this week. But sorry she’s not here for those of you who were looking forward to seeing her.”

Goldberg previously missed a few episodes due to a COVID diagnosis in 2022. Just like last time, the diagnosis happened over a break for the show.

This is far from the first time a host of the talk show was removed due to a COVID diagnosis. Earlier this year, Alyssa Farah Griffin was diagnosed with the illness as well as a rebound case, causing her to miss episodes. Then there was the infamous Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro case. In 2021, the two hosts were pulled off the air live ahead of a planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. The interview was conducted remotely, and it was later reported that their tests were false positives. Still, the incident stood as a stunning live moment in the history of the storied show.

After roughly a monthlong hiatus, “The View” returned on Tuesday for its Season 27 premiere. In addition to Goldberg and Behar, the series’ regular co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro all returned for this new season.

Originally created by iconic journalist Barbara Walters, “The View” first debuted in 1997 as part of ABC’s daytime programming block. The series revolves around a group of multi-generational women who discuss the “Hot Topics” of the day ranging from politics to entertainment. Over the years, the widely watched and often discussed show has become a staple of the network.