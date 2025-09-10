Whoopi Goldberg Says She Can’t Afford to Retire From ‘The View’ Because She Didn’t ‘Marry Well’ | Video

Whoopi Goldberg does not plan on leaving her post at “The View” anytime soon — she’s still got bills to pay, after all.

The longtime co-host joined the daytime talk show in 2007 and told “Entertainment Tonight” that after 18 seasons, she “can’t afford” to retire.

“If you don’t marry well, you got to keep working,” she said in an interview published Tuesday. Goldberg has been married three times but has since been outspoken about why she prefers being single.

When the reporter suggested that Goldberg may be one of the established women in Hollywood who could afford to leave it behind, the “Sister Act” star quipped “No, not by now. Not yet.”

“I gotta keep paying those bills baby,” she added.

Joy Behar, who joined the talk show 10 years before Goldberg in 1997, also does not feel ready to retire. The 83-year-old co-host told “Entertainment Tonight” that she still wants to create.

“Creative people don’t retire, they don’t resign, they just keep going,” she said.

Watch the exchange in the video below:

“The View” returned for Season 29 on Monday. Goldberg, Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro all returned for the new season. The series has remained the most-watched daytime talk show for five consecutive seasons, as their panel discusses politics, pop culture and their everyday lives.

On their first segment of “Hot Topics” following their summer break, the six co-hosts berated Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s contentious congressional hearing over his anti-vaccine policies. The segment on the secretary of Health and Human Services lasted 15 minutes.