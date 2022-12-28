Social media marketing

Influencers can help businesses ride out tough economic times. (Getty Images)

Why Companies Should Invest in Influencers During a Challenging Economy | PRO Insight

by | December 28, 2022 @ 3:00 PM

Marketing and social media budgets are often the first things businesses cut in tough times, but that would be a mistake

When inflation hits, brands have to decide whether they’ll increase their prices, take a hit to their margin, or cut costs — sometimes, they do all three.

Additionally, they must figure out how to respond to consumers, who are more selective about what they buy when their dollars don’t go as far. And while they’re less inclined to spend freely or follow through with big purchases, consumers seek and embrace alternatives to experiences they care about.

Eric Dahan

Eric Dahan is CEO and co-founder of influencer marketing company Open Influence. Established in 2013, Open Influence operates across multiple verticals, platforms and regions. With an international scope and background, Dahan has successfully piloted its global expansion throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.

