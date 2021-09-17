Why Lady Gaga’s Former Dogwalker Set Up a GoFundMe Despite Pop Icon’s Generosity

Lady Gaga’s former dog walker, who was shot during a dognapping caper in February, says that despite her ongoing kindness during his recovery process, he set up a GoFundMe page because he wants to do it himself.

Ryan Fischer, who worked for Gaga for six years, recently started the page and reached out for the public’s help when his RV died on his cross-country wellness road trip. Many people have since questioned why he needed one when, they suggest, Gaga could’ve easily sponsored the trip.

“She’s helped me so much,” Fischer told Gayle King Monday on “CBS Mornings.” “She’s been a friend for me and after I was attacked, my family was flown out. I had trauma therapists flown out to me, and I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me.”

“LG’s very supportive of my journey right now,” Fischer said. “I think it’s hard for people to understand why someone would go about healing in this way,” referring to his plans to work on his healing process in retreat centers and trauma programs.

Fischer said he was in a “good space mentally,” as he continues to “embrace” this part of his life and healing process.

King’s co-anchor Nate Burleson asked her why Gaga, who, as he pointed out, was worth over $300 million, wouldn’t pay for Fischer’s trip and spiritual journey herself.

King answered, “This is the thing, Nate — she’s paid for all of his medical bills, he lived in her house, she has trauma therapists. He doesn’t want it. That’s the bottom line. He doesn’t want it. He wants to go on this journey. He wants to do it himself.”

She continued: “The last thing [Fischer] wants is for people to feel Gaga’s let him down because she’s still supporting him in any way he needs. This is what he wants to do.”

