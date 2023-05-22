Demand for superhero movies has wavered in recent years.

The Superhero Movie Isn’t Dying – but Something Needs to Change | Charts

by | May 22, 2023 @ 5:21 PM

Lukewarm reception to recent Marvel and DC films shows why studios are looking to reboot their franchises

It’s been a decade and a half since the first “Iron Man” movie kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and four years since “Avengers: Endgame” smashed box office records. But the pandemic disrupted moviegoers’ habits, and new heroes (“Eternals”) and villains (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”) don’t seem to have excited fans. The DC Extended Universe hasn’t fared much better with “Black Adam” and “Shazam 2: Fury of Gods.” Are we living in the age of superhero fatigue?

The numbers tell a more nuanced story. Yes, we are watching a box office decline, but superhero movies remain highly in demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

