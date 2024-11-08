Why Trump’s Victory Will Spur Tech Deals, Ease Scrutiny on AI and TikTok | Analysis

The tech world is largely rejoicing after Donald Trump was elected again this week, and that excitement can be reduced to this: less regulation, more deals.

“We expect Big Tech to play more offense in terms of M&A,” Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said in a note to clients. “From an M&A perspective, we believe a Republican-led Washington to be the best-case scenario for Big Tech companies, as it will allow them to flex their M&A muscle.”

In notable contrast to Hollywood, CEOs from the biggest tech companies one by one offered their congratulations to the president-elect after his surprise victory on Tuesday.