Why Trump’s Victory Will Spur Tech Deals, Ease Scrutiny on AI and TikTok | Analysis

Analysts also project a key wild card for Big Tech will come from Trump cheerleader Elon Musk

The tech world is largely rejoicing after Donald Trump was elected again this week, and that excitement can be reduced to this: less regulation, more deals.

“We expect Big Tech to play more offense in terms of M&A,” Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said in a note to clients. “From an M&A perspective, we believe a Republican-led Washington to be the best-case scenario for Big Tech companies, as it will allow them to flex their M&A muscle.”

In notable contrast to Hollywood, CEOs from the biggest tech companies one by one offered their congratulations to the president-elect after his surprise victory on Tuesday.

Sean Burch

Tech and business reporter • sean@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

