‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer Boosts Sequel to No. 1 Title Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Driven by the buzz from its latest trailer release on Sept. 24, “Wicked: For Good” dominated the week, rising five spots to capture the No. 1 position, still over a month away from the film’s theatrical release. “Stranger Things” holds its spot at No. 2, leading up to its final season launch on Nov. 26. NFL Football moves down to No. 3. “Tron: Ares” gains six spots from last week to land at No. 4 ahead of its Oct. 10 release date. “Superman” slips one spot to No. 5.

“Wednesday” moves down three spots to No. 6, almost a month after its second season release. Major League Baseball enters the list at No. 7 after the playoffs kicked off on Sept. 30. The latest film from the Conjuring Universe, “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” fell to No. 8. “Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle” returns at No. 9 and “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” joins the list at No. 10.

Weekly Top 10 (Sept. 27 – Oct. 3)