‘Wicked’ Dances Into Top 10 Titles Consumers Are Most Excited

Available to WrapPRO members

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

ScreenShare

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” remains No. 1 for the eighth week in a row and has grossed an impressive $434 million at the box office worldwide. “NFL Football” moves up two spots, reclaiming the No.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.