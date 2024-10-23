‘Wicked’ Dances Into Top 10 Titles Consumers Are Most Excited

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” remains No. 1 for the eighth week in a row and has grossed an impressive $434 million at the box office worldwide. “NFL Football” moves up two spots, reclaiming the No.