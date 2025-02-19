‘Wicked’ Sets Peacock Premiere Date

“Wicked” is coming home.

The Oscar-nominated adaptation of the beloved stage musical is hitting Peacock, Universal’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform, on March 21. Ready to head back to Oz?

“Wicked” hit theaters at Thanksgiving, which is making this a particularly lengthy journey from the initial exhibition to “free” streaming. In between then and now, the movie has been released on digital platforms and on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K UHD. The movie has amassed over $727 million worldwide, an impressive feat for any movie but especially for a Broadway-style musical. The second part of the adaptation, “Wicked: For Good,” also directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, hits theaters on November 21.

“Wicked: Part One” was an adaptation of the 2003 Broadway musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, as well as the original 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire. It is currently nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress (for Erivo) and Best Supporting Actress (for Grande). It already won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. It was the fifth highest-grossing movie of 2024.

Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang and Peter Dinklage also star in “Wicked.”