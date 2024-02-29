‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Star Will Forte Says ‘It’s Looking Like’ Film Won’t Be Released in Note to Cast and Crew

“It’s incredible,” the star says of the film on Warner Bros. Discovery’s chopping block

Coyote vs Acme
Warner Bros.

While the fate of “Coyote vs. Acme” remains obscured in a corporately-controlled fog, its star Will Forte has issued a message to the cast and crew of the film via X (formerly Twitter).

“When I first heard that our movie was getting ‘deleted,’ I hadn’t seen it yet. So I was thinking what everyone else must have been thinking: this thing must be a hunk of junk,” he wrote on Thursday. “But then I saw it. And it’s incredible.”

Forte continued, “Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere and emotionally resonant in a very earned way. As the credits rolled, I just kept thinking how lucky I was to be a part of something so special. That quickly turned to confusion and frustration. This is the movie they’re not going to release?”

The actor, who played Wile E. Coyote’s human lawyer in the Dave Green film, admitted that “at the end of the day, the people who paid for this movie can obviously do whatever they want with it. I don’t have to like it (I f–king hate it). Or agree with it. And it doesn’t mean that this movie is anything less than magnificent.”

Forte then went on to address those who had spent so much time on a movie that nobody is likely to ever see, writing, “You would be so proud of it – a movie that should be seen, but won’t. Please know that all of the years and years of hard work, dedication and love that you put into this movie shows in every frame.”

And the last line of his statement: “That’s all folks.” (No you’re crying!) If this doesn’t get someone interested in an all-or-nothing, last-ditch attempt to save this movie, we don’t know what will.”

