Will Smith Posts Emotional Apology After Chris Rock Slap: ‘It’s Been a Minute…’ (Video)

Will Smith has broken his silence and is openly apologizing to Chris Rock, posting an emotional video Friday in which he goes through a series of questions recapping his slap of Rock on the Oscars stage minutes before he would win the Best Actor Oscar.

Smith said that he’s reached out to Rock but received a message in return that Rock will reach out when he’s ready to talk.

“I apologize to you, my behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” the “King Richard” actor said.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There is no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insult,” he added.

Smith was also asked if Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith asked him to react in the moment, seeing as Rock’s joke came at the expense of Jada’s alopecia. And he further apologized to his fellow nominees and winners at the Oscars, particularly Questlove, who won his Oscar immediately following the slap on stage.

“I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris, Jada had nothing to do with it,” he said. “It really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment…I’m sorry isn’t really sufficient.”

More to come…