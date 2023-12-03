Will Smith confirmed a sequel to 2007’s “I Am Legend” remains in the works — and that costar Michael B. Jordan is on board. He told the audience at Saudia Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival that the second film will be utilizing the alternate ending from the first film’s DVD extras that indicated his character was still alive, which screenwriter Akiva Goldsman had brought up earlier this year.

Smith also said, “I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. The script just came in… I’m probably giving away too much information.”

“We’re going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lived,” he added. “I can’t tell you any more, but Michael B. Jordan is in and we’re doing it.”

The sequel was first announced in 2022.

You can watch that alternate ending here:

The film festival was one of Smith’s handful of official appearances since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock over a joke told about Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor addressed the moment head-on and explained, “What I’ve experienced in my adversities of the last couple of years is I have to be clear about: I can’t need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission.”

“I have always wanted to put good into the world, I have always wanted to make people smile, I have always been devoted to the process of joy and inspiration. I want you to feel good, I am here because in my deepest heart I want you to feel good,” he added.

“At the same time, I am deeply human,” Smith said. “My virtue is not yet perfected. I am in the process of perfecting my virtue. The greatest thing that has happened is I have been deeply humbled and deeply inspired to perfect my light. That’s what this next phase of my life is going to be – perfecting and shining my light as brightly as I can on as many people as I can.”

The actor also spoke about the complexities of fame. As he put it, the nature of fame is cyclical. Smith said, “I’ve had to be really careful; you can’t get excited when everybody is saying good things about you, because the more you take when people are saying good things about you, the more hurt you’re going to be when people are saying bad things about you.”