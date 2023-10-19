Jada Pinkett Smith’s whirlwind media tour keeps delivering.

On Wednesday, Will Smith appeared at Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library to support his wife. During the surprise appearance, he called their relationship a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love.”

Pinkett Smith was in Baltimore as part of the book tour for her recently released memoir, “Worthy.” “I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” Smith told his wife, according to The Baltimore Banner.

In addition to Smith, their children Willow and Jaden were also in attendance as was Smith’s son from a previous marriage, Trey.

The A-list star told the audience he “achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life” and noted that his dreams “were largely built on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices.”

This isn’t the first time Smith has spoken out about Jada Pinkett Smith’s media blitz. On Wednesday, he posted his “official statement” about Pinkett Smith. In the video, Smith starts to share his opinion before faking a sneeze. Immediately, the camera zooms out from him, capturing several natural wonders as it gets further away from Smith and his home. Though he never explicitly says his position, his point is clear: the world is bigger and more important than the intimate details of his marriage.

Regardless, it’s interesting to know that Smith is firmly in support of Pinkett Smith’s revelations since so many of them involve him. So far the host of “Red Table Talk” has revealed she and Smith have been separated since 2016, they have no plans to divorce, Chris Rock apologized to her the night of the Oscars slap and that she considers the slap to be “holy” for how it brought her closer to her husband and taught her how to support him.