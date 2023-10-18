Following a week of wild, eyebrow-raising revelations during his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s press tour for her new memoir, “Worthy,” Will Smith shared what he called an “official statement” to his Instagram.

The video statement, posted to his Reels, wasn’t what many expected — but the actor appears to be taking it all in stride.

“I’ve got something for you, here’s the thing,” Smith began in the video, which was shared under the caption “OFFICIAL STATEMENT” on Tuesday. “My opinion of.. of the –”

Then, humorously, before Smith can finish his thought, he fakes a sneeze, which blasts the video back, off into ever-expanding natural locales, as if to indicate that there are bigger things to worry about than the intimate details of his marriage.

Comments on the video surmised as much, as well.

“Always good to zoom out and look at the big picture!” wrote one user, Jas Davis.

“Love this perspective,” wrote another.

A third well-liked comment joked that “I’m going to use this next time somebody asks me about politics!”

Pinkett Smith has been busy promoting “Worthy” across the media sphere this week, and detailing one revelation after the next about her relationship with her husband (they have been separated for the last seven years), her relationship with rapper Tupac Shakur (she referred to him as her “soulmate”), the infamous Oscars slap (Chris Rock apparently asked her on a date after his contentious encounter with Smith) and even that she had warned her husband of what’s to come: “I told you it was going to be a rough start,” she said.

In a Sunday New York Times profile on Pinkett Smith, Smith was quoted speaking encouragingly of his wife and her memoir by email, writing that she had “lived a life more on the edge than he had realized” and that she is more “resilient, clever, and compassionate than he had understood.”

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” Smith wrote. “And you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Both his New York Times statement and the cheeky “official statement” Tuesday may not match the zeal that pundits like “The View” host Joy Behar encouraged for Smith (“This guy played Muhammad Ali, come on, get in the ring!”), but at least he seems to be having a laugh.

