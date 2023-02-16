WInnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Fathom Events

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Could Bring a Wave of Public Domain Horror to Theaters

by | February 16, 2023 @ 10:30 AM

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has plans for many twisted takes on children’s tales plucked from expiring intellectual property

Thanks to the insatiable appetite of horror fans for the twisted and depraved, the independent film scene has seen some recent microbudget box office hits, from “Terrifier 2” to “Skinamarink.” The next one may come from the Hundred Acre Wood with “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.”

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, “Blood and Honey” reimagines Winnie the Pooh and Piglet as bloodthirsty slasher villains bent on revenge against Christopher Robin after he left them behind upon reaching adulthood. The film’s first trailer was a viral hit after it was released this past August, and now event film distributor Fathom Events will be bringing “Blood and Honey” to approximately 1,500 theaters starting February 15 for a nine-day limited engagement.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
disney ron desantis getty images

Why Disney Ceded Control of Its Florida Empire to Gov. Ron DeSantis (Exclusive)
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Jagged Edge Productions)

How to Watch ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey': Is the Horror Film Streaming? 
howard bragman dead memorial getty images

Howard Bragman Remembered: A Personal View of the Crisis PR Trailblazer | PRO Insight
ant-man-and-the-wasp-quantumania-paul-rudd-kathryn-newton

Why ‘Ant-Man 3’ Should – and Must – Do Better at the Box Office Than Past ‘Ant-Man’ Films
The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas opens in fall 2023.

There’s No Place Like Dome: The MSG Sphere Shows How IRL Can Beat VR | PRO Insight
bella ramsey pedro pascal the last of us episode 5

‘The Last of Us’ Finally Beats ‘Wednesday’ for Most In-Demand New Show | Chart
ted-sarandos-greg-peters-netflix

Netflix’s Co-CEOs Can Use Reed Hastings’ Playbook – or Write Their Own
Moana

How Far Will ‘Moana’ Go on This Return Trip to Streaming Popularity? | Charts