“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” will return for its seven-episode second season on Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The drama series, which was renewed by HBO in April, will continue to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, specifically focused on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

“This is survival of the fittest,” John C. Reilly’s Jerry Buss says in a teaser for the upcoming season. “It’s not about basketball, it’s about winning.”

In addition to Reilly, the show’s cast includes Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs, with Michael Chiklis and Rob Morgan.

“Winning Time” is executive produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries, showrunner, writer, and co-creator Max Borenstein, writer and co-creator Jim Hecht, director Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Scott Stephens, Rodney Barnes and Jason Shuman.

Check out the teaser for “Winning Time” Season 2 above.