WME Signs Kevin Hart in All Areas

Comedian, actor, producer, and entrepreneur Kevin Hart and his Hartbeat banner have signed with WME for representation in all areas, the agency announced on Thursday.

Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, commercials, and podcasts via Hartbeat. The move to WME comes as Hart and Hartbeat continue to expand their portfolio of multi-platform IP.

Hart – named by Billboard as the highest grossing comedian in 2023 – recently announced his “Acting My Age” tour, a new intimate tour with tickets going on general sale tomorrow. Last month, he received the Kennedy Center’s annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy, as the 25th recipient and the youngest honoree to date. Hart has received multiple Grammy and Emmy award nominations over his 25+ year career. He is also a 2x New York Times Best Selling author.

A successful entrepreneur, Hart is Chairman of Hartbeat, which develops, creates, distributes, and markets entertainment and experiences at the intersection of comedy and culture. Hartbeat, which released 23 projects last year across TV, film, digital and audio, is one of the most sought-after creative engines for platforms, brands and audiences. The company boasts strategic partnerships with NBCUniversal, Netflix, SiriusXM, Sundance Institute, P&G, Walmart, Chase, Draft Kings, and more.

Hart’s entrepreneurial endeavors also include acting as Chairman of his VC firm Hartbeat Ventures. He is a founding partner in premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, plant based quick serve restaurant Hart House, and nutritional wellness brand VitaHustle.

Hart continues to be represented by 3 Arts, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham and Haley Hileman.