Brenda Song, Bridget Everett, Whitney Cummings and More Celebrate TheWrap’s Women of Comedy Emmy Showcase | Photos

Some of the funniest performers on TV came out Wednesday night for TheWrap’s inaugural Women of Comedy Emmy Showcase, a celebration of leading female voices in comedy.

The invitation-only event took place at The Crescent Theater in Beverly Hills with acclaimed comedian, actress, writer and producer Whitney Cummings serving as the event’s host. Wide-ranging panel conversations focused on the creative journeys for each of these creators and performers as well as how the comedy landscape has evolved in recent years, specifically for women.

The event featured some of the buzziest names of this TV awards cycle, from Bridget Everett, the star and executive producer of HBO’s critically acclaimed “Somebody Somewhere,” to Abby Elliott, one of the leads in FX’s Chicago darling “The Bear.” Other panelists included Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”), Brenda Song (“Running Point”), Iliza Shlesinger (“Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal”), Christa Miller (“Shrinking”), Sasheer Zamata (“Agatha All Along”), Julianne Nicholson (“Hacks”) and Wendi McLendon-Covey (“St. Denis Medical”).

“We’re thrilled to honor these incredible performers whose work continues to redefine comedy and captivate audiences,” Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap, said when the event was first announced. “This event is a celebration of their unique voices and the impact they’re making across television and entertainment.”

TheWrap’s Women of Comedy: An Emmy Season Showcase is presented in partnership with Comedy Gives Back, a nonprofit that offers financial crisis relief, mental health and substance abuse treatment sponsorship, and ongoing community support to those who need it in the comedy community. The showcase was sponsored by Prime Video, NBC, FX, ABC, Apple TV+, Max, Warner Bros. TV, Disney+ and 21SEEDS, TheWrap’s spirits partner.

To see all the highlights from this exclusive, first-of-its-kind Emmy season showcase, keep scrolling for photos by John Salangsang and Amanda Edwards below.

Bridget Everett, Sasheer Zamata, Iliza Shlesinger, Whitney Cummings, Julianne Nicholson, Lisa Ann Walter and Wendi McLendon-Covey (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)

Julianne Nicholson and Bridget Everett (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)

Brenda Song, Abby Elliott, Christa Miller, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Whitney Cummings with son, Henry (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)

Amber J Lawson, Co-Founder, Comedy Gives Back (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman gives opening remarks at TheWrap’s Women of Comedy Emmy Showcase. (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)

