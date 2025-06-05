Brenda Song, Bridget Everett, Whitney Cummings and More Celebrate TheWrap’s Women of Comedy Emmy Showcase | Photos

Iliza Shlesinger, Lisa Ann Walter, Abby Elliot, Christa Miller, Sasheer Zamata, Julianne Nicholson and Wendi McLendon-Covey also participated in the inaugural event

TheWrap’s Women of Comedy: An Emmy Season Showcase is presented in partnership with Comedy Gives Back and sponsored by ABC, Apple TV+, Disney+, FX, Max, NBC, Prime Video, Universal Television Group, Warner Bros. TV and 21SEEDS, our spirits partner.
TheWrap’s Women of Comedy: An Emmy Season Showcase (Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap)

Some of the funniest performers on TV came out Wednesday night for TheWrap’s inaugural Women of Comedy Emmy Showcase, a celebration of leading female voices in comedy.

The invitation-only event took place at The Crescent Theater in Beverly Hills with acclaimed comedian, actress, writer and producer Whitney Cummings serving as the event’s host. Wide-ranging panel conversations focused on the creative journeys for each of these creators and performers as well as how the comedy landscape has evolved in recent years, specifically for women.

The event featured some of the buzziest names of this TV awards cycle, from Bridget Everett, the star and executive producer of HBO’s critically acclaimed “Somebody Somewhere,” to Abby Elliott, one of the leads in FX’s Chicago darling “The Bear.” Other panelists included Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”), Brenda Song (“Running Point”), Iliza Shlesinger (“Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal”), Christa Miller (“Shrinking”), Sasheer Zamata (“Agatha All Along”), Julianne Nicholson (“Hacks”) and Wendi McLendon-Covey (“St. Denis Medical”).

“We’re thrilled to honor these incredible performers whose work continues to redefine comedy and captivate audiences,” Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap, said when the event was first announced. “This event is a celebration of their unique voices and the impact they’re making across television and entertainment.”

To see all the highlights from this exclusive, first-of-its-kind Emmy season showcase, keep scrolling for photos by John Salangsang and Amanda Edwards below.

Bridget Everett, Sasheer Zamata, Iliza Shlesinger, Whitney Cummings, Julianne Nicholson, Lisa Ann Walter, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Bridget Everett, Sasheer Zamata, Iliza Shlesinger, Whitney Cummings, Julianne Nicholson, Lisa Ann Walter and Wendi McLendon-Covey (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
The Wrap's Women of Comedy
Guests arrive at the Wrap’s Women of Comedy Emmy Showcase in Beverly Hills. (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Wendi McLendon-Covey
Wendi McLendon-Covey (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Carolyn Bernstein, Alexandra von Bargen
Carolyn Bernstein and Alexandra von Bargen (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Julianne Nicholson, Bridget Everett
Julianne Nicholson and Bridget Everett (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Women of Comedy, 21 SEEDS
TheWrap’s Women of Comedy presented by 21 SEEDS (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Gabrielle Newman, Rachel Newman
Gabrielle Newman and Rachel Newman of the “Newman Twins” (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Brenda Song, Abby Elliott, Christa Miller, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Whitney Cummings and son Henry
Brenda Song, Abby Elliott, Christa Miller, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Whitney Cummings with son, Henry (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Whitney Cummings, Iliza Shlesinger
Whitney Cummings and Iliza Shlesinger (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
The Wrap's Women of Comedy
(Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Iliza Shlesinger
Iliza Shlesinger (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Magdalena Holland, Raymond Patterson
Magdalena Holland and Raymond Patterson (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
21 SEEDS Gift bags
21 SEEDS Gift bags (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Bridget Everett, Iliza Shlesinger
Bridget Everett and Iliza Shlesinger (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Whitney Cummings
Whitney Cummings (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Brenda Song
Brenda Song (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Sasheer Zamata
Sasheer Zamata (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Iliza Shlesinger
Iliza Shlesinger (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Abby Elliott
Abby Elliott (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Wendi McLendon-Covey
Wendi McLendon-Covey (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
(L to R, clockwise) Jennie Snyder Urman, Meg Merinis, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer (Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)
Julianne Nicholson
Julianne Nicholson (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Bridget Everett
Bridget Everett (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Amber J Lawson
Amber J Lawson, Co-Founder, Comedy Gives Back (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Lisa Ann Walter
Lisa Ann Walter (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Sharon Waxman
Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
TheWrap launches its inaugural Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast in Beverly Hills. (Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)
Julianne Nicholson, Bridget Everett
Julianne Nicholson and Bridget Everett (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Wendi McLendon-Covey, Abby Elliott, Christa Mille
Wendi McLendon-Covey, Abby Elliott and Christa Miller (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Christa Miller, Brenda Song and Abby Elliott
Christa Miller, Brenda Song and Abby Elliott (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Brenda Song, Abby Elliott
Brenda Song and Abby Elliott (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Brenda Song, Abby Elliott
Brenda Song and Abby Elliott (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
jesse collins
Whitney Cummings with son Henry
Whitney Cummings with son Henry (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Sasheer Zamata, Lisa Ann Walter
Sasheer Zamata and Lisa Ann Walter (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Bridget Everett, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Amber J Lawson, Co-Founder, Comedy Gives Back, Julianne Nicholson, Whitney Cummings and Sasheer Zamata
Bridget Everett, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Amber J Lawson, Julianne Nicholson, Whitney Cummings and Sasheer Zamata (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Sharon Waxman, Sasheer Zamata
Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Sasheer Zamata (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Iliza Shlesinger, Julianne Nicholson
Iliza Shlesinger and Julianne Nicholson (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Timothy Spall, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying at the 2024 International Emmys
Julianne Nicholson, Christa Miller, Lisa Ann Walter
Julianne Nicholson, Christa Miller and Lisa Ann Walter (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Christa Miller, Abby Elliott and Brenda Song
Christa Miller, Abby Elliott and Brenda Song (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Bridget Everett, Sasheer Zamata, Iliza Shlesinger, Amber J Lawson, Co-Founder, Comedy Gives Back, Whitney Cummings, Lisa Ann Walter, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Julianne Nicholson
Bridget Everett, Sasheer Zamata, Iliza Shlesinger, Amber J Lawson, Whitney Cummings, Lisa Ann Walter, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Julianne Nicholson (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Sharon Waxman
Sharon Waxman gives opening remarks at TheWrap’s Women of Comedy Emmy Showcase. (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Sharon Waxman
(Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Whitney Cummings
Whitney Cummings (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Amber J Lawson, Co-Founder, Comedy Gives Back, Whitney Cummings
Amber J Lawson and Whitney Cummings (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Amber J Lawson
Amber J Lawson (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Amber J Lawson
(Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Bridget Everett, Iliza Shlesinger, Julianne Nicholson, Sasheer Zamata, Lisa Ann Walter and Whitney Cummings
Bridget Everett, Iliza Shlesinger, Julianne Nicholson, Sasheer Zamata, Lisa Ann Walter and Whitney Cummings (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Bridget Everett, Iliza Shlesinger, Julianne Nicholson, Sasheer Zamata, Lisa Ann Walter and Whitney Cummings
Bridget Everett, Iliza Shlesinger, Julianne Nicholson, Sasheer Zamata, Lisa Ann Walter and Whitney Cummings (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Julianne Nicholson, Sasheer Zamata, Lisa Ann Walter
Julianne Nicholson, Sasheer Zamata, and Lisa Ann Walter (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Bridget Everett, Iliza Shlesinger
Bridget Everett and Iliza Shlesinger (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Abbe Land
Abbe Land (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Sasheer Zamata, Lisa Ann Walter, Whitney Cummings
Sasheer Zamata, Lisa Ann Walter and Whitney Cummings (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Bridget Everett, Iliza Shlesinger, Julianne Nicholson
Bridget Everett, Iliza Shlesinger, and Julianne Nicholson (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Brenda Song, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Abby Elliott, Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Christa Miller
Brenda Song, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Abby Elliott, Sharon Waxman and Christa Miller (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Julianne Nicholson
Julianne Nicholson and guest (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Wendi McLendon-Covey
Sharon Waxman and Wendi McLendon-Covey (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Abby Elliott
Abby Elliott (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Brenda Song, Christa Miller, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Abby Elliott and Whitney Cummings
Brenda Song, Christa Miller, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Abby Elliott and Whitney Cummings (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Brenda Song, Christa Miller
Brenda Song and Christa Miller (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Brenda Song
Brenda Song (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Abby Elliott
Abby Elliott (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Audience reaction
(Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Brenda Song, Christa Miller
Brenda Song and Christa Miller (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Christa Miller, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Christa Miller and Wendi McLendon-Covey (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Emily Vogel, Whitney Cummings
Emily Vogel, director of programing, TheWrap and Whitney Cummings with her son Henry (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Brenda Song, Abby Elliott and Christa Miller
Brenda Song, Abby Elliott and Christa Miller (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Brenda Song, Abby Elliott and Wendi McLendon-Covey
Brenda Song, Abby Elliott and Wendi McLendon-Covey (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Brenda Song, Whitney Cummings
Brenda Song and Whitney Cummings (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Whitney Cummings with son Henry, Brenda Song, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sasheer Zamata, Iliza Shlesinger, Lisa Ann Walter, Bridget Everett, Julianne Nicholson, Abby Elliott and Christa Miller
Whitney Cummings with son Henry, Brenda Song, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sasheer Zamata, Iliza Shlesinger, Lisa Ann Walter, Bridget Everett, Julianne Nicholson, Abby Elliott and Christa Miller (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

