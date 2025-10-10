Marvel Pushes ‘Wonder Man’ Premiere Date to January 2026

“Wonder Man,” Marvel’s latest live-action series, officially has a new premiere date, January 2026. It was originally slated to debut in December.

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, published Friday, Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel TV and animation, told the news outlet the show was pushed back in an effort to avoid holiday season viewing.

“We don’t want it to get swallowed up by people watching ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Elf,’” Winderbaum said.

As TheWrap previously reported in 2022, Disney+ shared the news that a live-action “Wonder Man” series was in the works, with Andrew Guest set as head writer and executive producer. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton was also tapped to executive produce the series.

Later that year, “Candyman” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was cast as the lead. The Marvel show will be the actor’s third portrayal of a comic book character, following his turns in “Watchmen” and the “Aquaman” movies.

Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s upcoming series.

In Marvel Comics, “Wonder Man” follows Simon Williams, the heir to Williams Innovations, a munitions company that falls into financial trouble after competing with Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Manipulated by Baron Zemo, Williams undergoes an experiment that imbues him with ionic superhuman powers and is sent to infiltrate the Avengers as part of Zemo’s Masters of Evil. At Zemo’s behest, Williams befriended the Avengers, pretending to be their ally, and lured them into a trap. He later redeems himself and becomes a founding member of the Los Angeles–based West Coast Avengers, where he also pursues a career as an actor and stuntman.

“Wonder Man” falls under Cretton’s multiyear deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. A specific January premiere date has not been announced yet.

You can watch the “Wonder Man” teaser in the video below.

The first teaser for Marvel’s ‘WONDER MAN’ series has been released.



Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. pic.twitter.com/ljonzKI506 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 10, 2025





