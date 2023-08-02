Gal Gadot Says ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Still in the Works: ‘It’s So Close and Dear to My Heart’

While the DC Universe is very much in flux at the moment as new DC co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran map out their franchise reboot, there’s one major character from the previous iteration of the DCU who may be returning: Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Gadot and director Patty Jenkins were developing “Wonder Woman 3” before Gunn and Safran were installed, but Jenkins ended up departing the project over creative differences with Warner Bros. executives, leaving its future in flux.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Gadot says as she understands it, the sequel is still on with Gunn and Safran.

“I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close and dear to my heart. From what I hear from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together.”

TheWrap exclusively reported in December that Jenkins – who directed 2017’s groundbreaking “Wonder Woman” and its 2020 sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” – left the film after Warner Bros. Film Group co-chairpersons Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy didn’t approve of the treatment Jenkins submitted for “Wonder Woman 3.”

The first film in the rebooted DC Universe will be “Superman: Legacy,” which Gunn wrote and will direct for a July 2025 release. That will be followed by “The Batman II,” which will see Robert Pattinson reprising his role as the Caped Crusader, with a series of interconnected films to follow that include a different Batman film called “The Brave and the Bold” that has “The Flash” filmmaker Andy Muschietti attached to direct. David Corenswet is due to play the new Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan is set as Lois Lane.

Gunn has said that some characters from Zack Snyder’s iteration of the DC Universe could continue in his rebooted universe.

Gadot made her Wonder Woman debut in Zack Snyder’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and most recently reprised the character in “The Flash.”