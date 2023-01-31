“Wonder Woman 3” might be canceled, but fans won’t have to say goodbye to the Amazons permanently. As part of presentation of upcoming DC Films projects Tuesday, studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced “Paradise Lost,” a live-action series exploring the origins of the godlike, all-women society.

The series will take place before the birth of Diana Prince — who of course eventually becomes Wonder Woman — exploring how the island of Themyscira came to exist in the first place. And according to Gunn and Safran, it will draw inspiration from a much darker source than fans might expect.

“It’s going to be a ‘Game of Thrones’-ish story about Themyscira, Paradise Island, the home of the Amazons and it’s also the birthplace of Wonder Woman,” Safran said. “This drama, it’s really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women.”

“How did that come about? What’s the origin of that, of an island of all women?” Gunn added. “What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what’s the scheming like between the different power players in that society?”

Before you ask, while it’s unknown if Gal Gadot will be involved in the series in any way, “Paradise Lost” is also unlikely to even involve Wonder Woman as a character, since per James Gunn it likely “takes place before the birth of Diana so it’s earlier history of Themyscira.” That’s in addition to the fact that “Wonder Woman 3” was effectively canceled in December, and even if it wasn’t, it’s clear from today’s DC event that the “Snyder-verse” is over, just as the Arrowverse will be once “Superman & Lois” ends.

The show is separate from the previous Amazons origin story confirmed and conceptualized by “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins in 2020.