‘Wonka,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘The Iron Claw,’ ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Among Artios Awards Film Nominees

The 39th annual Artios Awards, celebrating the finest achievements in the casting of motion pictures, have chosen Thursday, March 7 as the big reveal for winners spanning everything from large-budget blockbusters to independents to animation to mini-budget efforts, joining previously announced nominees covering television, theater, commercials and short form projects.

As expected, ubiquitous awards contenders such as “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Maestro,” “The Holdovers,” “American Fiction,” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” appear in the nominations for outstanding casting, but space was also made for films whose titles have been heard less in awards season, such as “Wish,” “Bottoms,” “Theater Camp,” “The Iron Claw,” “Emily,” “Asteroid City,” and even a nod to “Cocaine Bear.”

Last year’s film awards went to an array of films including “The Fabelmans,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Matilda the Musical.” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and the eventual Oscar winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” among several and continues to be the leading barometer for the challenges of casting directors and agencies, continuing the conversation as to whether the Film Academy should introduce a casting category to the Oscars.

As previously announced, “Origin” filmmaker Ava DuVernay will be honored with the Lynn Stalmaster Career Achievement Award at the ceremony, with celebrations taking place on that day in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in New York City at the Edison Ballroom and in London at a venue to be named.

The film nominees for the 39th Artios Awards are:

FEATURE ANIMATION

“Elemental”: Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

‘Leo”: Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”: Mary Hidalgo

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”: Rich Delia, Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director)

“Wish”: Grace C. Kim

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

“Air”: Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Sydney Shircliff (Associate Casting Director)

“Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret”: Francine Maisler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Betsy Fippinger (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

“Asteroid City”: Douglas Aibel, Jina Jay (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

“Cocaine Bear”: Debra Zane, Dylan Jury, Alli Coffey (Location Casting)

“Wonka”: Nina Gold

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

“The Color Purple”: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly

“Maestro”: Shayna Markowitz, Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

“Killers of the Flower Moon”: Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes, Kate Sprance (Associate Casting Director)

“Oppenehimer”: John Papsidera

“Saltburn”: Kharmel Cochrane

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

“American Fiction”: Jennifer Euston, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

“Bottoms”: Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Kimberly Ostroy (Associate Casting Director)

“The Holdovers”: Susan Shopmaker, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

“Joy Ride”: Rich Delia, Kara Eide (Location Casting), Kris Woznesensky (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director)

“Theater Camp”: Kristian Charbonier, Bernard Telsey

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

“The Iron Claw”: Susan Shopmaker, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)

“May December”: Laura Rosenthal, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Rebecca Carfagna (Location Casting), Kimberly Ostroy (Associate Casting Director)

“Past Lives”: Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel

“Priscilla”: Nicole Daniels, Courtney Bright, John Buchan, Jason Knight

“Rustin”: Avy Kaufman, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Missy Finnell (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Birth/Rebirth”: Allison Twardziak, Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick

“Emily”: Fiona Weir

“Jules”: Avy Kaufman

“Memory”: Susan Shopmaker

“Monica”: Emily Schweber, D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting)

FEATURE MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“The Donor Party”: Anthony J. Kraus

“How I Learned to Fly”: Jessica Sherman

“Summoning Sylvia”: Steven Tylor O’Connor

“What Comes Around”: Eyde Belasco, Jeff Johnson (Location Casting)

“Your Lucky Day”: Jessica Sherman

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

“Barbie”: Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)

“The Flash”: Rich Delia, Kate Ringsell, Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director)

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”: Debra Zane, Dylan Jury, Simone Bär (Location Casting)

“Rebel Moon: Part One– A Child of Fire”: Kristy Carlson, Jeanette Benzie (Associate Casting Director)

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”: Wittney Horton, additional voice casting by Ruth Lambert and Robert McGee, Eve Streger (Associate Casting Director)