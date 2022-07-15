Woody Harrelson is in negotiations to lead the ensemble of “Sailing,” a new comedy musical by “Rock of Ages” creator Chris D’Arienzo, for Lionsgate.

Taking place in the late ’70s, the film will chronicle the adventures of a group of musicians as they make their way into the sounds and lifestyle of “yacht rock,” a variation of soft rock that came to prominence on FM radio during that era.

Jeremy Plager, who worked with D’Arienzo to sell the pitch, will develop and produce with Harrelson and Megamix’s Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer as part of the production banner’s first-look deal with Lionsgate.

“Everything about the yacht rock vibe, ethos and lifestyle will be brought on board this fun and hilarious nostalgic comedy,” said Lionsgate president of production Erin Westerman in a release. “We’re thrilled to be working with Jeremy, Jonathan, Gillian, Chris and Woody, and we’re confident that it will not only have a phenomenal soundtrack, but it will also put you in a summertime mood.”

Harrelson, who starred in last year’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” adds to a slate that includes “The Man From Toronto” opposite Kevin Hart and Cannes’ 2022 Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.” Prior to “Rock of Ages,” D’Arienzo wrote “Jordeys,” “Hot” and “Barry Munday,” which he also directed.

Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey will oversee the film for Lionsgate. Bonnie Stylides negotiated the deals on behalf of the studio.

Harrelson is represented by Steve Burkow at Ziffren Brittenham. D’Arienzo is repped by Chris Till at Verve. Plager is represented by attorney Greg Slewett at Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole LLP.