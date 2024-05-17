Focus Features has acquired the U.S. rights and select international territories for the upcoming thriller “Last Breath” from Longshot Films and Dark Castle Entertainment, the companies announced Thursday. The film is based on a 2019 documentary of the same name.

The film from director Alex Parkinson stars Woody Harrelson, Finn Cole and Simu Liu. Mitchell LaFortune, David Brooks and Parkinson wrote the script.

The producers are Stewart Le Maréchal, Al Morrow, Anna Mohr-Pietsch, Jeremy Plager, Hal Sadoff, Norman Golightly, and David and Paul Brooks.

The official logline for the film reads: “‘Last Breath’ is an exhilarating true story following a seasoned deep sea diver as he battles against the raging elements to execute his final rescue mission. This heart-pounding film is a gripping tale of teamwork and resilience that takes audiences on an electrifying race against time.”

The movie was initially developed by father and son Paul and David of Longshot Films and Dark Castle Entertainment, who also co-financed the film with Aperture. The film is the latest project from longtime collaborators Paul and Focus Features, after previously working together on “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” and “Campions,” which also starred Harrelson.

Focus will distribute in the U.S. with Universal Pictures International handling select territories including France, Scandinavia, Australia and New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam.

FilmNation is handling international sales on the film.

Deadline first reported the news.