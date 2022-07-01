WrapPRO and Parrot Analytics Partner to Deliver Exclusive Data and Analysis to Subscribers

With content from the leader in audience demand measurement, TheWrap’s subscription news service builds on its already rich offerings to its entertainment industry membership

TheWrap, the leading digital media company covering the business of entertainment, is excited to announce its WrapPRO partnership with Parrot Analytics, the industry leader in global audience demand measurement for TV, talent and movies across all platforms globally.  

This partnership provides TheWrap’s premium content subscription platform — WrapPRO — and its subscriber base with exclusive Parrot Analytics data providing an even deeper level of analysis, data and insights alongside charts and other visuals to help bring clarity to the topics and trends its subscribers most care about, including weekly rankings of the most in-demand new streaming shows, insights on streaming’s most in-demand content, as well as talent demand for some of the biggest names in entertainment.

