WrapPRO and Parrot Analytics Partner to Deliver Exclusive Data and Analysis to Subscribers

With content from the leader in audience demand measurement, TheWrap’s subscription news service builds on its already rich offerings to its entertainment industry membership

This partnership provides TheWrap’s premium content subscription platform — WrapPRO — and its subscriber base with exclusive Parrot Analytics data providing an even deeper level of analysis, data and insights alongside charts and other visuals to help bring clarity to the topics and trends its subscribers most care about, including weekly rankings of the most in-demand new streaming shows, insights on streaming’s most in-demand content, as well as talent demand for some of the biggest names in entertainment.

TheWrap, the leading digital media company covering the business of entertainment, is excited to announce its WrapPRO partnership with Parrot Analytics, the industry leader in global audience demand measurement for TV, talent and movies across all platforms globally.

WrapPRO members can access Parrot Analytics content by visiting the Data and Analysis Hub or at the Members Hub.

Already a robust content engine and subscription platform, WrapPRO is now an even more powerful industry resource with this partnership with Parrot Analytics, further empowering its readers’ ability to make influential daily decisions that shape the entertainment landscape.

“Our mission has always been to deliver our subscribers with a deep, highly resourceful and data-enabled content and analysis experience,” said Mike Hassen, GM, WrapPRO and Director of Business Development. “By partnering with Parrot Analytics, the leader in global audience demand analytics, we’re now able to unlock a massive dataset and the subsequent insights that our premium content subscriber base can now utilize on a daily basis to do their jobs better and stay ahead of critical industry trends.”

“With our focus of connecting creators to consumers by offering both audiences unprecedented access to global audience demand data, it’s important for us to work with influential publications committed to providing best-in-class coverage of the entertainment industry,” said Rebekah Zabarsky, VP of Brand and Strategic Partnerships. “We’re thrilled to offer exclusive insights like our Breakout Hits report and strategic perspectives on a recurring basis to TheWrap’s readership and look forward to expanding our partnership in the months to come.”

In addition to exclusive content, the partnership will provide subscribers of WrapPRO preferential pricing to Parrot Analytics’ entertainment analysis suite, DEMAND360 Lite, which offers real-time insights for TV, talent and movies, as well as in-depth reports and industry whitepapers.

The Wrap News Inc. is the leading digital news organization covering the business of entertainment and media. Founded by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009, The Wrap News Inc. is comprised of TheWrap, the award-winning industry-leading website with its high-profile news breaks, investigative stories and authoritative analysis. TheWrap’s subscription service, WrapPRO, offers in-depth reporting and analysis for executives and industry insiders. TheWrap also includes premium, glossy magazines with stunning original photography and editorial, distributed to entertainment industry professionals; Wrap Events, a series of high-profile gatherings of thought leaders including the Power Women Summit, Oscar season screening series and TheGrill, an executive leadership conference centered on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology.

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200-plus countries. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com

