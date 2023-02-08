‘Wytches’ Animated Horror Series Set by Prime Video

An animated television adaptation of Scott Snyder and Jock’s critically acclaimed comic book series “Wytches” has been ordered by Amazon Prime Video.

“Wytches” tells the story of a 17-year-old Sailor Rooks, whose family moves to a remote New England town after a tragic accident, only to discover that a burrow of monsters—ancient creatures that prey on our darkest fears and desires—lurks beneath the town.

Snyder and Jock will executive produce the series alongside Plan B Entertainment, Project 51 Productions’ Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios. The show will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Wytches fuses nail biting horror and evocative drama while unearthing the dark lore surrounding an ancient burrow of witches,” Amazon Studios head of animation Melissa Wolfe said in a statement. “Given the haunting and intimate nature of Scott and Jock’s well regarded comic series, we are looking forward to delivering their creative vision to our global audience and expanding our growing roster of animated series.”

Wytches, which was originally published by Image Comics, ran for six issues between October 2014 and March 2015.

“Wytches is possibly my most personal work,” Snyder said. “It’s all about the monsters that dwell beneath the surface of things, both literally and figuratively. I’ve been intimately involved with this animated series from the start, and I can honestly say that I love this show as much as the book, if not more. The animation brings the incredible art by Jock to life, and the episodic format expands the world of Wytches, taking the characters and mythology to terrifying new places. Jock and I are deeply grateful to Plan B Entertainment, Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios for believing in Wytches and giving us a chance to make this show dark, personal, twisted, and very special.”

Another animated series in the works at Prime Video include “Mighty Nein,” based on Critical Role’s highly successful livestream campaign, and “The Legend of Vox Machina,” which has been renewed for a third season.