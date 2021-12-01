WWE Wrestler Xavier Woods to Host Nickelodeon Gift-Winning Competition Special ‘Treasure Truck’ (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon has set a holiday competition special, “Treasure Truck,” which will be hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

On “Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck,” four families will compete for the chance to win the gifts that are inside the namesake truck. And yes, there will be slime. (And thankfully, no supply chain issues for these presents.)

Woods, one-third of The New Day (alongside Big E and Kofi Kingston) won WWE’s King of the Ring tournament in October.

“Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck” brings the competition to the front yard of four families, who must compete against each other when the Nickelodeon Treasure Truck drives up with a truck-load full of amazing holiday gifts, the special’s logline reads. The families put their friendships to the test as they take on three rounds of messy, holiday-themed challenges, such as the Ornament Plow, The Claw and the Snowman Shuffle, among others. After each round, one family is eliminated until only one is declared the winner and gets to take home all the gifts inside the truck.

The holiday competition special is executive produced by Moira Noriega. Production of the special for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness unscripted and digital franchise studio.

Paul J. Medford, vice president of unscripted current series and Luke Wahl, vice president of Nick’s unscripted creative, also executive produces.

Nickelodeon has a pretty close working relationship with WWE.

In just the last year alone, WWE Superstars (and alums) that have guest starred on a Nick show include Brie Bella (“NFL Slimetime”), John Cena (also on “NFL Slimetime”), The Miz (“Side Hustle,” “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Level Up” and “The Substitute,” the latter alongside his wife Maryse) and Ember Moon and Kurt Angle (“Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Command Center”). Woods himself previously appeared on “Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered.”

“Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck” airs Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.