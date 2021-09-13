Yasmine Pearl Joins UTA as Talent Agent

Yasmine Pearl has joined UTA as an agent in the Talent division, the agency announced on Monday.

Based in Los Angeles, she will report to Chris Hart and Jay Gassner, partners and co-heads of Motion Picture Talent.

“My job as an agent is to believe in my clients’ dreams and to help them come true,” Pearl said in a statement. “I look forward to helping my clients grow at UTA, discovering the next generation of talent with their own dreams, and to grow alongside them.”

Hart and Gassner added: “Yasmine is a highly respected agent with a fantastic eye for talent. We have admired her approach to representation and watched her successfully build her clients’ careers. We are so excited that she will be joining our team.”

Pearl has worked with a wide range of talent that includes Chante Adams, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Marsai Martin, André 3000, Jada Pinkett Smith, Algee Smith, Eiza González, Alisha Wainwright and Dominique Fishback.

Pearl joins UTA from WME, where she worked since 2018. Prior to WME, she was a manager at First Access Entertainment, and before that, she started her career at Osbrink Agency. She was previously named Adult Theatrical Agent of the Year at the Talent Managers Association’s Heller Awards.