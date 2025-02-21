‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Premiere Scores More Than 2 Million Viewers Across Platforms

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Yellowjackets” is off to a running start. Season 3 of the Showtime original debuted to 2.03 million global viewers across platforms, according to Nielsen live plus same day measurements, internal streaming data from Paramount+ and global average minute audience data taken during the episode’s first three days.

Season 3’s debut was the most-streamed premiere in the history of “Yellowjackets,” according to Paramount. Previously, the series was available to watch on Showtime’s streaming platform before it was moved to Paramount+ with Showtime. The Season 3 premiere notably outperformed Season 2’s premiere by 58%.

The premiere was also a hit on social media, making the return of “Yellowjackets” the most social Showtime premiere ever. That title was previously held by “Dexter: Original Sin,” which premiered in December of 2024. The Season 3 premiere generated 9 million views across social media, a 545% increase compared to Season 2, and saw 1 million engagements, a 1,197% increase. These metrics reflect the social viewership and engagement across the drama’s premiere weekend.

Roughly two years after its second season, one of the most addicting shows on television returned last Sunday with two new episodes. “Yellowjackets” follows a highly talented high school women’s soccer team whose plane crashes in the northern wilderness. The drama takes place across two timelines, diving into the horrors they faced in the ’90s and how their fight to survive has haunted them as adults. After a brutal winter, Season 3 finally embraces the spring. But it’s not all sunshine and games. As the team develops their own society of sorts, distrust in leadership and tension among the group threatens their chances of being rescued. Meanwhile in the present timeline, more and more dark secrets begin to surface.

“Yellowjackets” was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Lyle and Nickerson also serve as the show’s executive producers alongside showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Other EPs include Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television.

New episodes of “Yellowjackets” premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime Fridays before debuting linearly on Showtime Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. All episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.