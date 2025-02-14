How to Watch ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3: More Craziness and Cannibalism

This Valentine’s Day, eat their heart out. “Yellowjackets” is finally back for its long-awaited third season.

Showtime’s cannibalistic survival drama first premiered in 2021 and quickly became one of the buzziest hits of that year. But as much as the series has become known for its wild fan theories and perfect casting, it’s also known for its long wait times. Season 2 didn’t premiere until roughly a year and a half after Season 1. Now two years after that installment, your favorite fictional girls soccer team is back.

When is “Yellowjackets” Season 3 streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime?

The first two episodes of “Yellowjackets” Season 3 will be available on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, Feb. 14 at midnight ET. After that, the series will drop new episodes weekly.

When is “Yellowjackets” Season 3 premiering on Showtime?

“Yellowjackets” will have its official linear premiere two days after its Paramount+ premiere. The first episode in this new season — “It Girl” — will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 16 on Showtime at 11. p.m. ET/PT. It will then be followed by Episode 2 “Dislocation” at midnight.

What is “Yellowjackets” Season 3 about?

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” takes place between two timelines. In the first, a talented high school girls soccer team is forced to survive in the brutal northern wilderness after their plane crashes. The second timeline is set 25 years later as the now-adult survivors of the team are forced to cope with their pasts and a looming mystery that continues to haunt them.

Last season ended on a major character death in the present day. This upcoming season will deal with the aftermath of that loss as the younger version of Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) copes with her own personal trauma.

Who is in “Yellowjackets” Season 3?

Season 3 stars Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse (Shauna), Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown (Taissa), Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty (Misty), Sophie Thatcher (Nat), Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton (Lottie), Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson (Van), Steven Krueger (Coach Ben), Warren Kole (Jeff), Kevin Alves (Travis) and Sarah Desjardins (Callie). Elijah Wood will return this season as Walter in a recurring role.

Additionally, two-time Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank will guest star along with Joel McHale.

Watch the trailer: