‘You’ Season 5 Release Schedule: Is There a Part 2?

It’s Penn Badgley’s final round as Joe Goldberg in “You” Season 5, which might finally see Joe’s past sins catch up with him.

The last season brings Joe back to where it all started in New York City, where he met his first victim, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), this time with his new wife, Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie). While his return to the city might appear as a triumphant homecoming for Joe, some demons from his past are devoted to exposing his wrongdoings.

With Joe’s final act debuting April 24 on Netflix, here’s all you need to know about how to watch “You” Season 5.

When Is “You” Season 5 on Netflix?

The final installment of “You” drops Thursday, April 24.

How Many Episodes Are in “You” Season 5?

There are 10 episodes in “You” Season 5, matching the episode count for all of its previous four seasons.

Is There a Season 5 Part 2?

No. Unlike past seasons, all ten episodes of “You” Season 5 will drop at once in a binge release.

Has “You” Been Renewed for Season 6?

No, there won’t be a sixth season of “You” after Netflix renewed the thriller series for a fifth and final season in 2023.

Watch the trailer: