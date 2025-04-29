‘You’ Season 5 Debuts as Netflix’s Most-Watched Show of the Week With Over 10 Million Views

“You” debuted its fifth and final season as Netflix’s most-watched show of the week.

Season 5 of the Netflix drama series, which saw Penn Badgley’s final romp as serial killer Joe Goldberg, scored 10.1 million views from its April 24 debut through April 27, ranking as the most-watched show on the English TV list during the week of April 21. The debut of the season, which also featured appearances from Season 1 star Elizabeth Lail as Guinevere Beck, also boosted Season 1 back into the week’s top 10 TV list, coming in the No. 10 spot.

For comparison, “Black Mirror” Season 7 scored 10.6 million views as the streamer’s most-watched TV show during the previous week, though that was in the new season’s second week after first debuting to 7.1 million views. “Black Mirror” Season 7, now in its fourth week on the streamer, slid from the No. 1 spot to the No. 3 spot with 4.5 million views.

“Ransom Canyon” was a formidable opponent for “You” as the Western series scored 9.4 million views in its second week on the streamer to take the No. 2 spot on the TV list, growing from last week’s viewership of 7.2 million views.

“Adolescence” was next on the most-watched TV list with 3.8 million views in its seventh week on the streamer, surpassing the 3.6 million views brought in by the April 2 installment of WWE’s Monday Night Raw and the 3.5 million views scored by the first season of “Special Ops: Lioness,” which arrived to Netflix on April 17.

On the film front, Tom Hardy-led “Havoc” debuted to a whopping 29.8 million views in its first three days on Netflix from its April 25 release, well outpacing the No. 2 movie on the week’s most-watched films list, which went to “Life or Something Like It” with 5.5 million views.

Both “The Life List” and “Woody Woodpecker” also brought in 5.5 million views in the third and fourth spot on the films list, respectively, while “Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror” and “American Sniper” came next, both with 4.4 million views.

Even with the steady momentum for “Adolescence,” the U.K. crime drama still sits at No. 3 on Netflix’s most popular TV shows of all time with 134 million views since its March 13 release. “Adolescence” is inching towards the No. 2 spot, which is currently held by “Stranger Things 4” with 140.7 million views, but still remains far off from “Wednesday,” which remains Netflix’s most-watched English TV show ever with 252.1 million views to date.