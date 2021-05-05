Ratings: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Young Rock’ Rises With Season 1 Finale

Instead, CBS topped another Tuesday with a trio of procedurals. Fox finished second with its comparatively abbreviated primetime. (Younger-skewing broadcast TV networks Fox and The CW both nationally program 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Legacy networks CBS, NBC and ABC also nationally schedule the 10 o’clock hour itself, which puts them at a disadvantage in terms of averaging.)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Young Rock” rose in TV ratings with its Season 1 finale, but NBC was not much of a primetime contender. Considering “Kenan” wrapped up its own first season last week and “This Is Us” is still in repeats, the former professional wrestler’s sitcom didn’t have a whole bunch of help.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “NCIS” at 8 p.m. drew a 0.8/5 and 9.3 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI” had a 0.7/5 and 7.9 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 got a 0.5/4 and 5.5 million total viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.7 million. “The Resident” at 8 received a 0.5/4 and 3.3 million total viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” got a 0.4/3 and 2 million total viewers.

NBC and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.2 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For NBC, the “Young Rock” Season 1 finale at 8 had a 0.5/4 and 2.4 million total viewers. Following reruns, “New Amsterdam” at 10 got a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million total viewers.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 872,000.

For ABC, “Pooch Perfect” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.2 million total viewers. Following reruns, “Big Sky” at 10 got a 0.3/3 and 2.5 million total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in total viewers with 689,000. “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 761,000 total viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” got a 0.1/1 and 617,000 total viewers.