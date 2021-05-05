Young Rock - Season 1

Ratings: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Young Rock’ Rises With Season 1 Finale

by | May 5, 2021 @ 8:39 AM
CBS tops another Tuesday with popular procedurals

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Young Rock” rose in TV ratings with its Season 1 finale, but NBC was not much of a primetime contender. Considering “Kenan” wrapped up its own first season last week and “This Is Us” is still in repeats, the former professional wrestler’s sitcom didn’t have a whole bunch of help.

Instead, CBS topped another Tuesday with a trio of procedurals. Fox finished second with its comparatively abbreviated primetime. (Younger-skewing broadcast TV networks Fox and The CW both nationally program 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Legacy networks CBS, NBC and ABC also nationally schedule the 10 o’clock hour itself, which puts them at a disadvantage in terms of averaging.)

