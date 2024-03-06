‘Young Sheldon’ Enlists ‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik for Series Finale Cameo

The two actors will reprise the roles of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler on May 16

mayim-bialik-jim-parsons-big-bang-theory-cbs
Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." (Bill Inoshita/CBS)

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are returning to CBS. The actors behind Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler will reprise their “The Big Bang Theory” roles in the series finale of “Young Sheldon.”

The CBS show is set to conclude on May 16. The finale will air on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Parsons and Bialik last appeared on screen together in the series finale of “The Big Bang Theory” in May 2019. In the original series, Parsons’ Sheldon and Bialik’s Amy dated for several seasons before marrying in Season 10. This won’t mark the first time either star has been part of “Young Sheldon.” Parsons serves as an executive producer on the CBS spin-off, while Bialik provided a voiceover for two episodes of the series.

Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper, Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister, Lance Barber as George Sr., Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper, Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, and Annie Potts as Connie 'Meemaw' Tucker in "Young Sheldon" Season 7
“The Big Bang Theory” originally ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. Two years before its final season, “Young Sheldon” launched, a prequel series that focuses on Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. The series is set to end this spring after seven seasons. This season marks the last of the three-season pickup CBS gave the Chuck Lorre series in 2021.

Despite two of its series coming to an end, this universe is far from over. CBS ordered another spin-off from “Young Sheldon” that will focus on Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are set to reprise their roles in the new half-hour, multi-camera comedy with the series set to premiere during the 2024-25 broadcast season.

“Young Sheldon” has been a consistent ratings winner for CBS. During the 2017-2018 TV season, it premiered as the No. 1 new comedy. The Season 7 premiere averaged 11.2 million viewers, up 18% from its debut a year ago, according to Nielsen’s live +7 ratings.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

