“Young Woman and the Sea” is now headed to theaters.

The biographical drama, starring Daisy Ridley as Gertrude Ederle, who in 1926 became the first woman to swim across the English Channel, was initially set as a direct-to-Disney+ debut. But a new version of Disney’s schedule has revealed that the film will have a limited theatrical run, beginning on May 31.

“Young Woman and the Sea,” based on the nonfiction book “Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World” by Glenn Stout, was written by Jeff Nathanson, who also wrote Disney’s upcoming “Mufasa: The Lion King” (scheduled for this Christmas) and is directed by Joachim Rønning, a Disney regular who made “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” for the company and who is currently in production on the third “Tron” film.

Ridley, of course, is another Disney regular, having starred as Rey in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. She’s set to return to the role in an untitled “Star Wars” film.

The film also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Christopher Eccleston and Jeanette Hain. It was produced by the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer and his partner Chad Oman.

This new theatrical window will not only help the film gain awareness for its eventual Disney+ debut but it acts as a smart tie-in to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in France. (Ederle won a gold medal at the 1924 Olympic Games.) This release should go – wait for it – swimmingly.

