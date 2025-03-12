‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Trailer Sees a Desperate Jon Hamm Turn to Petty Crime

Jon Hamm adopts a dangerous, illegal revenue stream in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s “Your Friends and Neighbors.”

Hamm stars in the new drama from “Banshee” creator Jonathan Tropper as Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a hedge fund manager whose picturesque life in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village community is first disrupted by his sudden divorce from his wife (Amanda Peet). When he is then unexpectedly fired in disgrace, Coop decides to start robbing the homes of his rich neighbors in order to maintain his wealthy facade.

“Life boils down to a series of interconnected decisions,” Coop says in the “Your Friends and Neighbors” trailer. “No one would ever suspect a guy like me.” As confident as he may be about his turn to petty crime, though, it looks like it won’t take long for Hamm’s antihero to find himself caught up in an increasingly dangerous web of secrets and lies.

You can watch the full trailer yourself below.

In addition to Hamm and Peet, “Your Friends and Neighbors” also stars Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”), Hoon Lee (“Banshee”), Lena Hall (“Snowpiercer”), Aimee Carrero (“The Menu”), Mark Tallman (“First Wives Club”), Eunice Bae (“Fallout”), Isabel Gravitt (“The Watcher”) Corbin Bernsen (“The Resident”) and Donovan Colan (“Theater Camp”). Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya,” “Dumb Money”) directed its first two episodes. He is credited as an executive producer on the series alongside Tropper, Hamm and Connie Tavel.

“Your Friends and Neighbors” will premiere in April with its first two episodes dropping on the same day. The remaining seven installments of its first season will then debut on a weekly basis every Friday through May 30. The series, which is the result of Tropper’s overall deal with Apple TV+, has already been renewed for a second season. It is shaping up to be one of this spring’s biggest new shows.

“Your Friends and Neighbors” premieres Friday, April 11 on Apple TV+.