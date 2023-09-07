YouTube Chief Business Officer Says Careers ‘Aren’t Always Linear’

YouTube’s chief business officer Mary Ellen Coe often gets asked about how to break into the media industry. One observation she’s made in talking with members of younger generations is that they have “a sense that careers are linear.”

“People will say, ‘Well, I’d like to be a CEO one day’ and I always share that careers are long and they are not always linear,” she told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View. “What are you finding inspiring? What are you passionate about? Opportunities present themselves and being open to an opportunity that wasn’t necessarily planned at the time can take you off on a new path of growth.” 

