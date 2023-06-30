YouTube Testing ‘3-Strikes’ Policy to Block Videos From Viewers Who Use Ad Blockers

YouTube users who deploy ad blockers may soon be staring at a blank screen: Alphabet’s YouTube has confirmed to multiple outlets that it is running “a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium.”

The tech news outlet Android Authority first reported on the test.

Users whose ad blockers are detected are seeing a pop-up window that warns, “Video player will be blocked after 3 videos.” The text explains that video playback will be blocked unless the watcher allows ads to play or disables the ad blocker. It also invites users to subscribe to YouTube Premium, which costs $120 per year for an individual subscription.

“Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers,” YouTube’s statement said. The company did not immediately respond to a request for details from TheWrap.

It’s unclear if the type of ad blocker has an effect, the report said, noting that using such services violates its terms of service.

YouTube told the outlet that affected users will see “repeated notifications” asking them to allow ads on the platform.

“In extreme cases, where viewers continue their use of ad blockers, playback will be temporarily disabled,” the company said. Only users who repeatedly ignore the prompts will be shut out, the report said.

“In cases when viewers feel they have been falsely flagged as using an ad blocker, they can share this feedback by clicking on the link in the prompt.”

YouTube in April reported that revenue dropped 3% in the first three months of the year to $6.7 billion, reflecting a broader slowdown of spending in the industry. It was the third quarter in a row that YouTube has pulled in less cash, after growing steadily since 2019.

A year ago, YouTube dominated the video ad market, pulling in two-thirds of the spending.

The company notably did not provide an update on its subscription business in its quarterly report other than a brief nod to YouTube TV’s “great momentum” by Alpahbet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. In November, it said YouTube Premium and YouTube Music together had more than 80 million subscribers.

Wall Street has pointed to tough competition from TikTok and other video streamers as eating into YouTube’s audience.

Advertising is critical for creators to be compensated for their content on YouTube and for the platform to remain free, The Verge noted. “YouTube’s ad-supported model supports a diverse ecosystem of creators, and provides billions of people globally access to content for free with ads,” the company said in a statement to the outlet.

The report also pointed out that YouTube has increased the ad load in recent years, including requiring watchers to sit through up to 10 unskippable ads within a single break in a test last fall.