Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. “High School Musical” star Zac Efron said Monday that he still thinks about the Disney Channel Original movie that launched his career “every day.”

“I still think about it every day — I sing the songs in the shower,” the 36-year-old actor said, addressing an enthusiastic crowd while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Additionally addressing “High School Musical” director Kenny Ortega and producer Bill Borden, who were in attendance for the street-side ceremony, Efron expressed gratitude.

“You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in ‘High School Musical,’ and for that I’m just eternally, eternally grateful,” he said.

The hit TV film “High School Musical” — written by Peter Barsocchini — made its premiere on Jan. 20, 2006. The movie is centered on the happenings of a crew of high school students, who are auditioning to be part of their school’s upcoming musical. The film’s major success spun into two sequel films, with the third debuting in movie theaters nationwide.

Upon Efron’s declaration that he still sings the musical movies’ songs like “Breaking Free” and “We’re All in This Together” in the shower, a voice off-camera can be heard shouting, “Me too!”

“Go wildcats!” Efron said in response.

Elsewhere in his speech, Efron paid tribute to late actor Matthew Perry, whom he costarred with in 2009’s “17 Again.”

“I really also want to mention someone that’s not here today, and that’s Matthew Perry,” Efron said. He described the actor as “kind and generous.”

“Collaborating with him and [director] Burr Steers was so much fun and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career, and for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today.”

With Monday’s ceremony, the actor, who next costars with Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson in A24 wrestling drama “The Iron Claw” from filmmaker Sean Durkin, became the 2,767th entertainment figure to receive a star on the Walk of Fame, per an official press release.

“I just want to thank everyone for coming out today,” Efron concluded. “You have no idea how much this means to me. I do this all for you. Every day. This really is the biggest honor. This day means so much to me and to share it with all of you is just a dream come true.”

Watch the full Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony featuring Efron’s speech and more in the video below.