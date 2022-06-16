Zac Efron to Star In ‘The Iron Claw’ For A24

Zac Efron is set to star in “The Iron Claw” for A24, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Sean Durkin, who broke out at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival with “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and subsequently won Best Director, is writing and directing “The Iron Claw.”

Based on a true story, “The Iron Claw” follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman will produce alongside A24, which is fully financing the project. The film was developed by House Productions, with the support of Access Entertainment, and BBC Film.

Earlier this week, Efron also joined Nicole Kidman and Joey King in an untitled romantic comedy for Netflix that Richard LaGravanese will direct.

Netflix’s logline for the film reads “A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.”

Efron is currently starring in the “Firestarter” remake for Universal. His other credits include “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”

Efron is repped by WME and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Deadline first reported the news.