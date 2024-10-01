‘The View’: Whoopi Schools Zachary Levi on Hollywood’s Right-Leaning History After He Calls His Trump Endorsement ‘Career Suicide’

Whoopi Goldberg took a little time for a history lesson on Monday’s episode of “The View” after “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi suggested that his choice to endorse Donald Trump for president could be “career suicide.” As the ABC host explained, Hollywood has actually long been a right-leaning town.

After initially backing RFK Jr. for president, Levi threw his support behind Trump last week and lamented during a rally that “within my industry, as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town and this very well could constitute career suicide.”

Watching the clip, Whoopi sighed heavily before saying “that’s not necessarily true” and slammed Levi for saying so.

“From the beginning of Hollywood, it’s always been a very right-leaning town. But I know you don’t know much about the Hollywood history, so let me school you,” she said. “We are, like America is, we’re mixed. We’re a mixed bunch. And sometimes, it may seem like there’s more Democrats and sometimes it seems like there’s more Republicans.”

She also took issue with the idea that Levi’s career could end because of his endorsement, especially considering he is not the first actor to have endorsed the convicted felon.

“The truth of the matter is, very few people seem to bite it because they’re Republican,” Whoopi said. “Jon Voight, who is working. Dennis Quaid, who is working. People work — stop that. It’s more BS, and it’s unnecessary.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. You can watch full episodes that afternoon on YouTube.