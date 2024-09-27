‘Megalopolis’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Francis Ford Coppola’s Fable?

Francis Ford Coppola’s next epic is here, and he’s amassed a pretty huge cast to bring it to life. And odds are, you’re going to recognize quite a few of those faces.

Now in theaters, “Megalopolis” is a modern retelling of the Roman Empire, starring Adam Driver as the man who’s trying to build it. Cesar Catalina (Driver) has a vision for a utopia built with a brand new element that he discovered and won a Nobel prize for. But not everyone wants to see him succeed in doing so.

It’s a pretty thick plot, so we won’t pick that apart here. For now, we’re just going to help you place some of those faces on screen.

Here are all the major players in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis.”