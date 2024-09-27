‘Megalopolis’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Francis Ford Coppola’s Fable?

Francis Ford Coppola’s next epic is here, and he’s amassed a pretty huge cast to bring it to life. And odds are, you’re going to recognize quite a few of those faces.
Now in theaters, “Megalopolis” is a modern retelling of the Roman Empire, starring Adam Driver as the man who’s trying to build it. Cesar Catalina (Driver) has a vision for a utopia built with a brand new element that he discovered and won a Nobel prize for. But not everyone wants to see him succeed in doing so.
It’s a pretty thick plot, so we won’t pick that apart here. For now, we’re just going to help you place some of those faces on screen.
Here are all the major players in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis.”
Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver)
Cesar is the architect at the center of “Megalopolis” who’s hoping to build a, well, megalopolis. He’s played by Adam Driver, who fans will recognize as Kylo Ren from the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, or from “Marriage Story,” “Girls,” “House of Gucci” and many others.
Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel)
Julia is Mayor Cicero’s daughter, who should hate Cesar but comes to fall in love with him. She’s played by “Game of Thrones” star Nathalie Emmanuel, who also starred as Ramsey in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.
Mayor Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito)
Franklyn Cicero is the mayor of New Rome, who staunchly opposes Cesar’s plan for a megalopolis. He’s played by “Breaking Bad” and “The Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito.
Wow Platinum (Aubrey Plaza)
Wow Platinum is a morally corrupt journalist who schemes to get what she wants. She’s played by “Parks and Recreation” star Aubrey Plaza, who had a lot going on right now. In addition to “Megalopolis,” she’s also starring in “Agatha All Along” on Disney+ and in Megan Park’s film “My Old Ass.”
Clodio Pulcher (Shia LaBeouf)
Clodio is Cesar’s corrupt cousin, who just wants to be taken seriously by people. He’s played by Shia LaBeouf, in his first on-screen role in two years. In 2020, he was sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress, and is set to proceed to trial in October. LaBeouf has previously starred in the first three “Transformers” films, “Holes,” “Peanut Butter Falcon” and more.
Hamilton Crassus III (Jon Voight)
Hamilton Crassus is Cesar’s Uncle, and he controls the banks. Unfortunately, he’s easily manipulated. He’s played by “Deliverance” and “Anaconda” star Jon Voight.
Fundi Romaine (Laurence Fishburne)
Fundi is both Cesar’s driver, and the keeper of the story of “Megalopolis,” narrating throughout. Of course, that booming voice belongs to “The Matrix,” “Man of Steel” and “John Wick” star Laurence Fishburne.
Jason Zanderz (Jason Schwartzman)
Jason Zanderz is the right-hand man of the mayor, and ironically shares his name with the actor who plays him: Jason Schwartzman. You might’ve seen Schwartzman playing a young Stanley Tucci in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” or as Gideon Graves in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”
Vesta Sweetwater (Grace VanderWaal)
Vesta Sweetwater is a young girl who plans to marry as a virgin. She’s played by “StarGirl” star and musician Grace VanderWaal so naturally, she’s also a singer in “Megalopolis.”
Constance Crassus Catilina (Talia Shire)
Constance is Cesar’s mother, who is pretty much always disappointed. But, he always wants to please her. She’s played by Talia Shire, best known for playing Adrian in the “Rocky” franchise. She also starred as Connie Corleone Rizzi in Coppola’s “The Godfather.”
Teresa Cicero (Kathryn Hunter)
Teresa Cicero is the mayor’s wife, and a bit more open to straying from tradition, so she encourages him to be the same. She’s played by Kathryn Hunter, who most recently starred in “Poor Things” and “The Front Room.”
Clodia Pulcher (Chloe Fineman)
Clodia Pulcher is Clodio’s sister — and his lover? It’s a weird time. You”ll probably recognize her immediately though, as she’s played by “SNL” star Chloe Fineman.
Nush ‘The Fixer’ Berman (Dustin Hoffman)
In case his name didn’t give it away, Nush “The Fixer” Berman is the fixer for Mayor Cicero. He handles what needs to be handled, but he’s always in the background. He’s played by acting legend Dustin Hoffman, who fans will recognize from “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Hook,” “Meet the Fockers” and so many more.
