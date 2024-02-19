Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for starring in “Home Improvement,” was arrested again over this past weekend, according to multiple media reports. This time around, the actor has been arrested for alleged felony DUI and alleged misdemeanor contempt of court.

Bryan’s bail will be set at $50,000 for the DUI charge and $15,000 for the contempt of court charge. The actor was taken into custody on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif., according to Riverside County Sheriff’s records. He was later released that same day with a court date set for April 23.

This is far from the first time the actor behind the eldest Taylor sibling has been in legal trouble.

In July of 2023, the actor was arrested for domestic abuse charges. Specifically, he was arrested in Eugene, Ore., on a charge of felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act, an act that protects a victim who has previously filed a restraining order for domestic violence against their attacker. In October of last year, Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree and was sentenced to seven days in jail. Byran’s lawyer said at the time that the star had already served the time.

The first time Bryan was arrested for domestic abuse happened in 2020. At that time, the then-39-year-old actor was arrested on domestic assault and strangulation charges, also in Eugene. He was accused of assaulting his then-27-year-old girlfriend.

Though he’s best known for starring in the 1990s ABC comedy starring Tim Allen, Bryan has also starred in the films “True Heart” and “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.” He also starred in Netflix and Adi Shankar’s “The Guardians of Justice,” which debuted in 2022 after his first domestic assault arrest.