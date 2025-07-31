An Unrecognizable Jim Caviezel Stars as Herod the Great in Angel Studios’ Nativity Thriller ‘Zero A.D.’ | Exclusive

“Zero A.D.” will be here before you know it.

The latest from faith-based Angel Studios, which tells the story of the Virgin Mary (Deva Cassel), Joseph (Jamie Ward) and their very special child, arrives in theaters on December 19. And we’ve got the exclusive new trailer, which you can watch below.

First of all – yes, that is Jim Caviezel under all of that make-up as Herod the Great. Sam Worthington plays his son Antipater, with Ben Mendelsohn and Gael García Bernal also in the cast. It looks like the kind of old fashioned religious epic that used to be a regular part of Hollywood’s output but has dwindled in recent decades.

Along with the new trailer comes this TheWrap exclusive image of Cassel as the mother of Jesus:

Gómez Monteverde’s “Sound of Freedom,” also released by Angel Studios, was a genuine phenomenon, earning $251 million against a $14.5 million, which was enough to make it one of the most successful independently produced films in history. Originally titled “Bethlehem,” “Zero A.D.” shot in Morocco late last year.

“Zero A.D.” will be going up against James Cameron’s highly anticipated “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (also starring Worthington) and Paramount’s “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants,” when it releases this Christmas.

“Zero A.D.” hits theaters on December 19.