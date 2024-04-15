Mehdi Hasan’s new digital media company Zeteo has announced its first wave of programming as well as its roster of contributors, with Greta Thunberg, Cynthia Nixon and W. Kamau Bell set to be part of the venture.

Thunberg is best known for her work on climate change. Nixon, best known for her work on “Sex and the City” and “The Gilded Age,” ran for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in New York in 2018. As for Bell, the Emmy-winning comedian is known for his podcast “Politically Re-active” with Hari Kondabolu as well as for co-authoring the New York Times bestseller, “Do The Work! An Antiracist Activity Book.”

Additional contributors include activist and author of “No Logo” and “Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World,” Naomi Klein; former chief Washington correspondent for CNBC and White House correspondent for CNN, John Harwood; Haifa-based lawyer, analyst and former legal adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team in the early 2000s, Diana Buttu; Pulitzer Prize and National Magazine Award-winning reporter Spencer Ackerman; foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal; and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist behind “The Sympathizer” and “A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, A History, A Memorial,” Viet Thanh Nguyen.

The media startup also announced its first two programming projects. The first will be “Mehdi Unfiltered,” a weekly interview show presented by the former MSNBC anchor. The show will feature “sharp-edged interviews with newsmakers from around the world” as well as “political analysis from experts and DC insiders,” according to a press release from the company.

Its first episode will include an interview with former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Olmert, as well as a deep dive into what Trump’s first 100 days could look like if he’s re-elected President. That segment also features a conversation with former Trump White House official, Anthony Scaramucci.

“‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ is about getting responses to questions that often go not just unanswered but unasked,” Zeteo’s editor-in-chief and CEO Hasan said in a press release. “Expect ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ to have challenging interviews, thought-provoking debates and facts — lots of facts — in the form of receipts.”

The company will also be launching a regular podcast, which will be hosted by Mehdi and a currently unannounced guest host.

Hasan announced his new digital media company in February following his departure from MSNBC. The subscription-based media start-up had one of the biggest launches in Substack history, securing 150,000 subscribers during its pre-launch phase.