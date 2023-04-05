We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Ziwe’ Canceled at Showtime After 2 Seasons

The talk show was the cabler’s last remaining late-night show after ”Desus & Mero“ ended in 2022

| April 5, 2023 @ 11:53 AM
Ziwe

Ziwe (Showtime)

Showtime has canceled Ziwe’s self-titled variety show after two seasons, sources close to the show told TheWrap on Wednesday.

After “Desus & Mero” ended last year, it was the last remaining late-night series on the cabler.

It was also one of the few talk shows hosted by a woman after Comedy Central pulled the plug on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” in July 2022 after seven seasons.

“Ziwe” was produced by A24 for Showtime. Ziwe, Jamund Washington, Jo Firestone and Hunter Speese also served as executive producers.

The comedian rose to fame with her YouTube comedy “Baited with Ziwe,” and was a writer on “Desus & Mero” from 2018 to 2020. She also co-hosted Crooked Media’s Hysteria podcast and voiced Kamala Harris on Showtime’s animated series “Our Cartoon President.”

