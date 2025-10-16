Mamdani Gets 9 ‘Survivor’ Alum to Vote Cuomo Off the Island for Ad That Aired During the Latest Episode | Video

Fan-favorites Yam Yam Arocho, Natalie Anderson, Teeny Chirichillo, Katurah Topps, Josh Canfield and more pop up in the Season 49 commercial break

JD Knapp
Survivor, Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani's "Survivor" ad

“Survivor” fans in New York were treated to an all-star ad spot during Wednesday night’s fourth episode of Season 49 when nine past contestants popped up in a Zohran Mamdani mayoral campaign commercial.

Yam Yam Arocho, Natalie Anderson, Teeny Chirichillo, Katurah Topps, Brandon Donlon, Jacob Derwin, Stephanie Berger, Maddy Pomilla and Josh Canfield all took part in the political advertisement that saw them vote Andrew Cuomo off the island.

“Andrew, New Yorkers want a Mayor who will make groceries and childcare affordable, not sell us out to their billionaire donors,” Season 47 star Chirichillo begins the video.

“Andrew, you’re scheming with Donald Trump,” Season 45’s Topps then says, while past winner Anderson adds of Mamdani: “He’ll stand up to Trump, freeze the rent and deliver universal childcare.”

“We’re going to build a city where no one has to struggle to survive,” Mamdani himself says towards the end of the clip, while snuffing Cuomo’s torch.

The East Coast station notably ran a disclaimer during the show that read, “The Following Message Is Not Associated With Either ‘Survivor’ or CBS.”

“Federal law required our New York station WCBS-TV to run this candidate ad despite there not being any relationship to either ‘Survivor’ or WCBS-TV,” a CBS spokesperson said in a subsequent statement to media.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming on Paramount+.

Jeff Probst, Survivor
